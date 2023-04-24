Squire Patton Boggs Partner Alan Friel has been recognized by the National Law Journal as a "Trailblazer" for Media and Advertising Law in 2023. The Trailblazers list spotlights professionals who are "agents of change" in their respective practice areas.

In the profile published by the National Law Journal, Alan discusses how the practice of law in media, advertising, IP and technology has evolved over the course of his career and best practices for businesses leveraging new technologies.

Alan, who serves as chair of the firm's Data Privacy, Cybersecurity and Digital Assets Practice, is one of 12 attorneys nationwide selected to the list.

He leads a global team of professionals who keep the firm's clients ahead of the curve with cutting-edge transactional, regulatory, policy, cybersecurity and contentious capabilities in dynamically evolving data and digital markets. Alan remains at the forefront of emerging media and tech, advising publishers and other online services, advertisers, ad tech companies, marketing services providers, data brokers, e-commerce merchants, software and SaaS/PaaS providers, and other data controllers and processors of all sorts, on related legal issues.

