Diversity, equity, and inclusion is moving into the AI (fashion) model space. The well-known denim brand, Levi's, made waves recently by announcing a partnership with digital studio Lalaland.ai to create fashion models generated through artificial intelligence. According to Levi's, this partnership was intended to allow Levi's to promote diversity "in a sustainable way" by providing access to "body-inclusive avatars."

Levi's is not the only brand stepping into the artificial intelligence space in a bid to promote diversity. Other brands have partnered with digital studios to support diverse artificially generated models, such as Miquela Sousa, a 19 year old computer generated "Brazilian model and influencer." These digital studios provide products that allow their customers to generate images of models based on user prompts, including requests for diverse models.

However, the use of AI generated models has received significant pushback from live models and diversity advocates. Upon the publication of Levi's announcement, models of color spoke out regarding the negative impact on inclusivity and diversity that could be caused by the use of computer generated models. By limiting the number of diverse human models cast in campaigns (a number that is already disproportionately low), the use of computer generated models could actually diminish diversity across the industry.

In an effort to address concerns, Levi's revised its press release, stating that use of AI models is not a "substitute for the real action that must be taken to deliver on" diversity, equity, and inclusion goals and that Levi's will not scale back its plans for live photo shoots or use of live models.

These examples demonstrate some of the risks associated with the interplay between AI and diversity, equity, and inclusion. With the rapid increase of AI across industries, brands should consider the potential unintended consequences of the use of AI, in particular on marginalized communities and persons of color.

