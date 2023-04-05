Pryor Cashman Partner Robert deBrauwere, co-chair of the Interactive, Gaming + Technology Group and the Digital Media, Music Transactions, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and Privacy, Publicity + Defamation Practices, has been named a 2023 Media and Advertising Law Trailblazer by the National Law Journal.

In his Trailblazer profile, Rob notes, "The smart contracts we created and a blockchain-based digital ledger afforded creators the opportunity to assert, indisputably, ownership of their works, as well as create immutable transaction records for license and payment terms."

Read the full 2023 Media and Advertising Law Trailblazer profile using the link below (subscription may be required).

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.