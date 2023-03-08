The Federal Trade Commission just announced that, as part of its review of the Green Guides, it plans to host a workshop on "recyclable" claims. The workshop, "Talking Trash at the FTC: Recyclable Claims and the Green Guides," will be held in Washington, D.C., on May 23rd.

According to the Federal Register notice about the event, the workshop will cover topics such as:

The current state of recycling practices and recycling related advertising in the United States;

Consumer perception of current and emerging recycling-related claims; and

The need for any updates or other changes to the Green Guides related to recycling claims.

The notice says that the event is likely to include panels on these topics and that the FTC will publish a more detailed agenda in advance of the workshop.

In connection with the workshop, the FTC is also inviting the public to submit comments on the specific issues to be discussed at the workshop. Comments are due by June 13th.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.