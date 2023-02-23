The International Advertising Association announced that it is launching a new webinar series covering legal developments impacting environmental marketing around the world. The three-part series, "New Developments in Environmental Marketing Regulation," will provide marketers with a timely updates on new advertising rules and regulatory guidance, self-regulatory codes, and cases that will affect marketers' use of environmental marketing claims. The webinar series is being produced in collaboration with the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.

The first webinar, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 22nd, will cover developments in Europe. The second episode, which will be held on 10:00 a.m. ET on May 25th, will cover developments in North and South America. The final episode, which will be held at 6:00 a.m. ET on September 26th, will cover developments in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

The webinars will be live-streamed on IAA's YouTube channel and on IAA's Facebook and LinkedIn channels. No pre-registration is required.

