In an Op-Ed piece in today's Wall Street Journal, FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson said that she will "soon" resign from the FTC.

Wilson is the only Republican currently serving on the FTC. Wilson was nominated to the Commission by President Trump and she was sworn in in late 2018.

Wilson has been an outspoken critic of the current leadership of the FTC. In a recent concurring statement, for example, she said, "I find disconcerting the sudden u-turn my colleagues have made under Democrat leadership -- not because I shared their prior views, but because the agency and staff were subjected to torrents of criticism for outcomes that my colleagues now routinely support."

This news comes on the heels of yesterday's announcement that President Biden plans to nominate Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter for a second term on the Commission. With Wilson's departure, the President will now have two Republic slots to fill.

In response to her announcement, FTC Chair Lina M. Khan, along with Commissioner Slaughter and Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya, issued the following joint statement: "While we often disagreed with Commissioner Wilson, we respect her devotion to her beliefs and are grateful for her public service. We wish her well in her next endeavor."

