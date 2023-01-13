ARTICLE

We are very pleased to announce the launch of our Ad Regulation Horizon Scanner.

This is the first in a series of brand new, high level, sector-specific Horizon Scanners from the regulatory experts at Lewis Silkin.

Our Ad Regulation Horizon Scanner sets out some of the key developments that are coming down the track in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The main page provides a timeline at-a-glance, and for each significant update you will find a page containing:

a sentence about what it is

key facts

the businesses that are affected

links to more information and commentary

links to training and events

who to contact if you want to discuss it with one of our experts

You can access the Ad Regulation Horizon Scanner here

Other Horizon Scanners in the series

You can also click here to access our new Online Regulation Horizon Scanner.

Other Horizon Scanners will coming soon from our experienced and knowledgeable regulatory experts at Lewis Silkin.

If you have any queries, do feel free to get in touch.

