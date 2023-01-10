United States:
IAA Releases Next Edition Of Its "Privacy Download" Series
10 January 2023
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
The International Advertising Association, in cooperation with
the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance, just released the latest edition of its "Privacy
Download" series.
The episode is presented by Daniel Goldberg, a partner at Frankfurt Kurnit
Klein & Selz, who is the Chair of the firm's Privacy &
Data Security Group. In the video, he discusses the new California
and Virginia privacy laws that took effect on January 1st.
Prior episodes in the series -- which discuss developments
around the world, including in Argentina, Brazil, Germany, the UAE,
and the United Kingdom -- are available here.
