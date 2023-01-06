Twitter announced that it is loosening up its restrictions on caused-based and political advertising. In a Tweet earlier this week, Twiitter said, "we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US." Twitter also said that it plans to "expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks."

Twitter didn't give much rationale for the move, other than to say that, "We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics." Twitter also said that it plans to align its advertising policy with other TV and media outlets; it will be interesting to see what Twitter has in mind here.

Twitter stopped accepting political advertising back in November 2019. (Additional information about the move here.) At the time, Jack Dorsey, then Twitter's CEO, said, "We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought."

