Last week, SAG-AFTRA and The Joint Policy Committee announced that they have agreed to extend the Commercial Production Safety and Testing Protocol Agreement.

The Agreement (as it has been amended over the last two years) was scheduled to expire at the end of 2022, but it will now expire on March 31, 2023.

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA and the JPC said, "Since the protocols were implemented, they have proven extremely effective in protecting cast and crew from undue COVID risk in the workplace."

