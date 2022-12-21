Please join Lewis Silkin Advertising Law experts Brinsley Dresden, Jo Farmer, Geraint Lloyd Taylor and Bryony Long for our annual review of the key developments in advertising and marketing law and regulation in 2022, and a look ahead to what is coming up in 2023.

Once again, we are holding the event as a webinar to make it as accessible as possible for guests from around the world, from 4pm to 5.30pm (GMT) on Wednesday 11th January 2023.

We will discuss a wide range of topics, including:

Environmental advertising, including landmark decisions and the latest guidance

Influencer marketing, including the DCMS report on influencer culture

Crypto advertising, including NFTs and Fan Tokens

Online safety, including children's safety, and gambling - the new "Strong Appeal" test

HFSS - the government's final position

Other significant developments, and hot topics, including "Dark Patterns"

Latest regulatory activity from ICO and other EU regulators in connection with direct marketing and update on data compliance issues in the world of adtech

And other things to look out for in 2023.

