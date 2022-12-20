On December 14, 2022, at an open meeting of the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC" or "Commission"), FTC Commissioners voted unanimously to publish a Notice in the Federal Register announcing a Request for Public Comments on potential amendments to the Commission's Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims ("Green Guides" or "Guides"). The FTC solicits comments on the ongoing need for the Guides and on specific claims addressed in the Guides, including "recyclable," "recycled content," "degradable," "compostable," and more. It also asks if it should initiate a rulemaking process and address claims it declined to consider during the last review, such as "organic" and "sustainable." Importantly, given the growth in some state laws that purport to restrict claims, the FTC asks for input on whether the Guides conflict with federal or state laws. This proceeding is expected to garner significant input, with comments due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

