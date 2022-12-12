The Federal Trade Commission just announced that, at an open meeting of the FTC on December 14th, it plans to vote on whether to publish a Federal Register notice commencing a regulatory review of its Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims -- frequently referred to as the "Green Guides."

Late last year, the FTC said that it planned to conduct a review of the Green Guides, which were last revised in 2012. The FTC reviews its rules and guides approximately every ten years, and this review is part of this regular periodic review.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.