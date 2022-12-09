ARTICLE

When the law says that the information given to consumers must be complete, the Consumer Protection Authority takes it seriously.

When Movistar promoted in Colombia that some of plan included free access to NETFLIX and AMAZON PRIME, failed to provide all the information and conditions required for consumers to actually access said services and charged the apps without prior and express acceptance from the consumer.

Every promotion, every advertisement must provide consumers complete, clear, verifiable, and transparent information. To obtain the advertised benefits, consumers should not be obliged to verify other documents or conditions besides the ones of the promotion.

Moreover, even if it is a promotion, the advertiser cannot assume the acceptance of the consumer and, instead must obtain and express and prior acceptance to grant the benefits.

For this breach, Movistar was fined with USD$180,000.

