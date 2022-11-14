Seyfarth Shaw is a Law Master Sponsor for the 2022 ANA Masters of Advertising Law Conference, the biggest advertising, marketing, and promotion law conference in the nation. The conference will take place November 8 - 10 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. Seyfarth attorneys, Joe Orzano, Jeremy Schachter, Kristine Argentine, and Aaron Belzer will present, more details below.
Seyfarth's topics include:
Advertising Litigation Developments
On Thursday, November 10 at 11:05 a.m. ET, Seyfarth will take the main stage to present a session that will address significant developments over the past year in advertising litigation, including consumer fraud class actions, Lanham Act cases, and NAD challenges.
Panelists:
Joe Orzano
Partner, National Co-Chair, Advertising & Marketing Group and Product Liability & Complex Tort Group
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Jeremy Schachter
Senior Associate
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Navigating Risks And The Effective Use Of Outside Counsel
On Wednesday, November 9 at 5:15 p.m. ET, we will present a breakout session featuring a panel discussion with in-house counsel regarding key challenges and common issues they face in identifying, mitigating and responding to legal risks pertaining to marketing and advertising, including the challenges and issues of defining the roles and managing the expectations of business leaders and outside counsel.
Panelists:
Kristine Argentine
Partner, National Chair, Consumer Class Actions Group
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Aaron Belzer
Partner
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Jessica De Bella
Senior Corporate Counsel
The Hertz Corporation
Urmi Patel
Senior Principal Legal Counsel
Whole Foods Market, Inc.
