Seyfarth Shaw is a Law Master Sponsor for the 2022 ANA Masters of Advertising Law Conference, the biggest advertising, marketing, and promotion law conference in the nation. The conference will take place November 8 - 10 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. Seyfarth attorneys, Joe Orzano, Jeremy Schachter, Kristine Argentine, and Aaron Belzer will present, more details below.

Seyfarth's topics include:

Advertising Litigation Developments

On Thursday, November 10 at 11:05 a.m. ET, Seyfarth will take the main stage to present a session that will address significant developments over the past year in advertising litigation, including consumer fraud class actions, Lanham Act cases, and NAD challenges.

Panelists:

Joe Orzano

Partner, National Co-Chair, Advertising & Marketing Group and Product Liability & Complex Tort Group

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Jeremy Schachter

Senior Associate

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Navigating Risks And The Effective Use Of Outside Counsel

On Wednesday, November 9 at 5:15 p.m. ET, we will present a breakout session featuring a panel discussion with in-house counsel regarding key challenges and common issues they face in identifying, mitigating and responding to legal risks pertaining to marketing and advertising, including the challenges and issues of defining the roles and managing the expectations of business leaders and outside counsel.

Panelists:

Kristine Argentine

Partner, National Chair, Consumer Class Actions Group

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Aaron Belzer

Partner

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Jessica De Bella

Senior Corporate Counsel

The Hertz Corporation

Urmi Patel

Senior Principal Legal Counsel

Whole Foods Market, Inc.

