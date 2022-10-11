The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance and the International Advertising Association just released the second edition of their two-volume guide to privacy laws affecting marketers around the world. The book, Privacy Law: A Global Legal Perspective on Data Protection Relating to Advertising & Marketing, provides a comprehensive look at privacy rules in more than 70 countries, from Argentina to Zimbabwe.

The second edition provides important updates to privacy laws that have occurred since the book was originally published in 2020 and includes new chapters on privacy laws in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Latvia, Lithuania, and Trinidad & Tobago. As it did in the first edition, the guide also provides detailed information about how to comply with privacy laws in the European Union.

Organized by country, each chapter provides detailed information about how privacy is regulated in that country with respect to advertising and marketing, and covers such topics as, rules about collection and storage of personal data, data breaches, and regulatory enforcement. Each chapter also provides unique insights about how the privacy landscape has changed in recent years, where the changes will be in the future, and the challenges companies face.

Joel E. Nettey, World President and Chairman of the International Advertising Association, wrote in the introduction to the second edition, "The IAA applauds GALA for not only their commitment but also their inclination to constant and judicious evaluation of policies within the marketing communication space across the world. The global marketing and communication industry is better because of the intervention of this landmark book."

Hard copies of the book (Volume 1 and Volume 2) are available for purchase on Amazon.com. Pdf versions are also available, for free, by contacting GALA or IAA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.