The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announced that it entered into a settlement with ASA College, one of New York City's largest for-profit colleges, resolving charges that the school ran deceptive and misleading advertising that targeted immigrants, students needing financial assistance, and members of other vulnerable communities. As part of the settlement, ASA College agree to pay $112,500 in civil penalties and to comply with the City's Consumer Protection Law.

In a statement, DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga said, "Immigrants come from all over the world to NYC in search of a better life and we will not allow them to be the target of predatory and deceptive schemes in their pursuit. All business must comply with our City's laws, and DCWP stands ready to hold businesses accountable for preying on New Yorkers, especially our most vulnerable neighbors."

The DCWP alleged that ASA College falsely advertised that ASA could help students get specific types of visas that would let them legally stay in the United States, that students could graduate in 16 months from specific programs when that is not possible, and that students would receive a $4,000-$8,000 "gift" upon graduation that was in fact a scholarship with many conditions and limitations. The DCWP charged that these false claims were made in hundreds of ads that ran on the subway, in social media, and in other channels earlier this year.

Even if you're not working on advertising for for-profit schools, this enforcement action is an important reminder that, if you're advertising in New York City, you should also be familiar with the City's Consumer Protection Law.

