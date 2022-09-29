At next month's Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance annual advertising law conference, Global Advertising in an Age of Crisis and Change, one of our featured sessions will be, "The Crisis of Trust: Can consumers trust influencers and brands on social media and what are regulators doing to restore or even create trust in marketing on social media?"

Melissa Steinman, from Venable (United States), will moderating the session, which will include the following speakers:

In this panel, we will discuss how regulators around the world have been cracking down on brands and influencers who fail to disclose the nature of their relationship, as well as on brands and publishers who blur the line between editorial and advertising. The session will discuss the current regulatory landscape, advise on beset practices, and look at recent enforcement actions by regulators around the world.

The conference will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Ham Yard Hotel in London. It begins with lunch at 12:30 p.m., and after the program concludes at 6:00 p.m., all attendees are invited to stay for a cocktail party.

For more information about the conference and to register, click here. For additional questions, please reach out to GALA's Executive Director, Stacy Bess, at sbess@galalaw.com.

