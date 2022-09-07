When Netflix launches its new ad-supported tier this fall, it won't be accepting cryptocurrency advertising -- as well as advertising in a number of other product categories, according to media reports.

Apparently, in addition to banning crypto advertising, Netflix has also decided not to allow children's advertising, political advertising, and advertising for gambling.

Other platforms have wrested with whether to accepted cryptocurrency advertising as well. For example, originally Meta had heavily restricted the advertising on its platforms. But then, in late 2021, it relaxed its requirements, expanding the advertisers who could promote cryptocurrency products on Facebook and Instagram. Google also updated its cyrpto policies in 2021 as well, to allow for advertising for cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.