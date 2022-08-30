ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The International Advertising Association will be hosting a webinar, "NFTs: A Global Legal Perspective," on September 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Non-fungible tokens, the latest crypographic craze, have exploded into the world of media and entertainment, creating new markets and opportunities for advertisers, advertising agencies, and others. In this webinar, moderated by Frankfurt Kurnit partner Hannah Taylor, attorneys from Canada, China, Colombia, Italy, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States will discuss challenges related to the marketing and use of NFTs, the patchwork of applicable laws, and practical advice for those looking to execute globally compliant NFT drops.

The webinar is free and there is no need to preregister. To join the webinar live -- or to watch a recording afterwards -- visit the IAA page on YouTube or LinkedIn.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.