On August 18, Pryor Cashman Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Mike Mellor joined two other legal marketing leaders to discuss their shared perspectives on what professionally motivates them, what challenges they have encountered in growing a marketing function, and how they might tackle future trends in the legal space.

"The value assigned to the marketing and BD function is increasing every year. It's in the form of technology, larger headcounts; attorneys are waking up to the value that businesspeople and processes can offer," Mellor said. "I am seeing a big push in data aggregation. By this, I mean firms are finding a single source of truth within the organization and making investments so departments and their people can communicate more effectively. This internal collaboration is yielding greater collaboration by attorneys on their matters. Clients are the recipients of this increased efficiency."

Mellor was joined by Chief Operating Officer Christy Walsh of Drew Eckl & Farnham, and Chief Communications Officer Lara Hamm of Jackson Lewis P.C.

