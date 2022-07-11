If you missed our recent webinar about the challenges of enforcing - or evading - restrictive covenants for advertising agencies, a recording is now available. In the webinar, employment partners Tarun Tawakley and Lucy Lewis joined the Head of our Advertising & Marketing team, Brinsley Dresden to discuss the challenges of enforcing restrictive covenants against agency employees who want to join a competitor, or equally when recruiting executives from the opposition. As well as watching the video, you can also obtain a copy of the slides here.

This webinar was part of our Advertising & Marketing Seminar Series. The next one, which is a talk by Full Fact about how brands can tackle misinformation online is this Thursday at 4pm (London time) and you can register here. We were lucky enough to have an internal preview session with Full Fact to our own team a few weeks ago, and it was absolutely fascinating, so this event comes highly recommended. We hope you can join us.

