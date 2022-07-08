ARTICLE

Chelsea Handler filed a lawsuit against ThirdLove, alleging that the lingerie company failed to honor its contractual commitments to her and refused to compensate her for an advertising campaign it had hired her to spearhead.

According to the complaint, the parties negotiated and finalized a term sheet by December 21, 2021 for a one-year deal under which Handler would exclusively promote the brand. The parties exchanged drafts of the full agreement, and were allegedly close by the time the term started on January 1, 2022. In anticipation of the deal going through, Handler started preparing for the campaign by starting an exercise program, participating in meetings, attending wardrobe fittings, and preparing for a shoot.

