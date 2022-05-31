United States:
FTC Says It Will Allow Its Staff To Speak At Conferences Again
31 May 2022
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Last summer, Jen Howard, the chief of staff for FTC Chair Lina
M. Khan, told all FTC staff members to cancel all of
their scheduled speaking engagements as part of a "moratorium
on public events and press outreach." At the time, Howard
said, "The American public needs this agency solving problems,
not speaking on panels."
According to media reports, last week, Khan lifted the ban on
public speaking. In an e-mail to FTC staff, Howard apologized for
the instituting the plan, saying, "I deeply regret that I made
people feel like they do not have our trust and respect. Nothing
could be further from the truth."
This will be a welcome change for industry, since FTC speakers
at conferences are often the most popular programs, since they give
insight into the FTC's thinking on recent enforcement actions,
newly-announced policies, and enforcement priorities.
www.fkks.com
This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We
provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein &
Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not
be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or
omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which
they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent
clients in other jurisdictions.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Ad Law News And Views - January 22
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
If you're among the over 40% of U.S. consumers who vowed to change how you eat in the new year, fitting into pants that don't have elastic waistbands may be one of numerous motivators.
FDIC Issues New Rule About Misuse Of FDIC Logo
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
In response to an increasing number of instances where companies have misused the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's branding, the FDIC issued a new rule that prohibits misrepresentations about ...
Ad Law News And Views - February 10
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
If you're among the over 40% of U.S. consumers who vowed to change how you eat in the new year, fitting into pants that don't have elastic waistbands may be one of numerous motivators.
"Rap Music On Trial" Legislation Passes
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
In a quick update to my recent post on Young Thug's indictment, the New York State Senate has just passed State Senators Hoylman and Bailey's "Rap Music on Trial" legislation.