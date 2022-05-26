Spotify has announced that it will be bringing back political advertising to its platform.

Spotify suspended all political ads from during the 2020 US election cycle amid scrutiny regarding the spread of misinformation online. At that time, Spotify released a statement that it was suspending political advertising until it had review and strengthened its vetting process.

As U.S. midterm elections are underway, Spotify confirmed that political ads are returning to the platform. In a statement to Protocol, a Spotify representative stated that: "Following our pause of political ads in early 2020, we have spent the past two years strengthening and enhancing our processes, systems, and tools to responsibly validate and review this content."

At this time, ads will apparently be featured during podcasts only and will not run between songs streaming on the free subscription tier. This development follows controversy earlier this year when Neil Young requested his music be removed from Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan "spreading fake information about vaccines" on his Spotify-hosted podcast.

