Last week, I was joined by colleagues from the GALA members in France, Poland, South Africa and Turkey to look at the current trends and recent developments in the field of alcohol advertising across the EMEA region. We looked at the emerging fashion for advertising hard seltzers and low alcohol variants in particular, as well as some interesting TV ads from France, Poland and South Africa.

If you missed the webinar, you can now watch the recording and please contact me if you would like a copy of the slides.

Although there are some commonalities in alcohol advertising across EMEA, there is no formal harmonisation and wide variations, even within Western Europe, let alone with counties in Eastern Europe or the Middle East and Africa. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jpR0IWhNRk

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.