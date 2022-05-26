Worldwide:
Missed The GALA EMEA Alcohol Advertising Law Webinar? Now You Can Watch The Recording
26 May 2022
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Last week, I was joined by colleagues from the GALA members in
France, Poland, South Africa and Turkey to look at the current
trends and recent developments in the field of alcohol advertising
across the EMEA region. We looked at the emerging fashion for
advertising hard seltzers and low alcohol variants in particular,
as well as some interesting TV ads from France, Poland and South
Africa.
If you missed the webinar, you can now watch the recording and
please contact me if you would like a copy of the slides.
Although there are some commonalities in alcohol advertising
across EMEA, there is no formal harmonisation and wide variations,
even within Western Europe, let alone with counties in Eastern
Europe or the Middle East and Africa.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jpR0IWhNRk
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Worldwide
Is "Australia's #1 Pain Relief Spray" Puffery?
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Painaway, an Australian company, sells a range of pain relief products, which it has advertised as "Australia's No. 1 Joint & Muscle Spray and Cream Topical Pain Relief Brand."
"Rap Music On Trial" Legislation Passes
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
In a quick update to my recent post on Young Thug's indictment, the New York State Senate has just passed State Senators Hoylman and Bailey's "Rap Music on Trial" legislation.
Latest CFPB Lawsuit Sheds Light On Digital Dark Patterns
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
A lawsuit filed by the CFPB last week against a national credit reporting agency provides some insight into the types of website features and designs that regulators like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau...