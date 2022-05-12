ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Judges a Popularity Contest

NAD recently issued a decision in a challenge that Zillow brought against Apartments.com involving a humorous campaign that featured Jeff Goldblum. The decision covers a lot of ground, including some issues that may be unique to the rental market. For today, though, we'll focus on an issue that spans industries and comes up frequently. Specifically, we'll look at popularity claims, such as the advertiser's “The Most Popular Place to Find a Place” tagline and a couple of “#1” claims.

Blog - www.adlawaccess.com/2022/05/article…larity-contest/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.