United States:
NAD Judges A Popularity Contest (Podcast)
12 May 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley
Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Judges
a Popularity Contest
NAD recently issued a decision in a challenge that Zillow
brought against Apartments.com involving a humorous campaign that
featured Jeff Goldblum. The decision covers a lot of ground,
including some issues that may be unique to the rental market. For
today, though, we'll focus on an issue that spans industries
and comes up frequently. Specifically, we'll look at
popularity claims, such as the advertiser's “The Most
Popular Place to Find a Place” tagline and a couple of
“#1” claims.
Blog - www.adlawaccess.com/2022/05/article…larity-contest/
