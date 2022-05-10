United States:
Three State AGs To Leave The National Association Of Attorneys General (Podcast)
10 May 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
In a major development, the States of Missouri, Montana, and
Texas have announced their withdrawal from the National Association
of Attorneys General (NAAG). For several months, there have been
increasing rumblings from certain states over questions and
concerns about the organization, leading to this significant
announcement. The long term impact of this announcement, however,
remains to be seen.
