In a major development, the States of Missouri, Montana, and Texas have announced their withdrawal from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). For several months, there have been increasing rumblings from certain states over questions and concerns about the organization, leading to this significant announcement. The long term impact of this announcement, however, remains to be seen.

Blog - https://www.adlawaccess.com/2022/05/articles/three-state-ags-to-leave-the-national-association-of-attorneys-general/

