Ashima A. Dayal, Davis+Gilbert Advertising + Marketing partner, will Co-Chair the Practicing Law Institute's "Hot Topics in Advertising Law 2022." She will be speaking in three sessions: "Hot Topics in Commercial Production," "Advertising Issues Using Digital Devices" and "Ethics for Advertising Lawyers."

Conference Overview

Updated every year to address advertising challenges posed by new technologies and creative approaches to marketing to consumers, this advanced program is led by faculty experts who will examine current issues companies face as they develop campaigns.

This program is designed for firm attorneys, in-house counsel, marketing executives and allied professionals who practice in the fields of advertising, media, communications, trademark and consumer protection law.

Topics include:

Review recent enforcement actions and hear about priorities at the FTC and NAD

Learn about key issues advertisers face in the metaverse

Explore best practices for reviewing advertising copy and content pre-publication

Analyze special considerations in commercial production agreements

Learn about unique issues involving calls to action, disclosures, disclaimers and more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.