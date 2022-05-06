Twenty of the nation's leading food, beverage, and quick serve restaurant companies have agreed to strengthen their voluntary commitments for responsible food advertising to children under the Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI) 6th Edition Core Principles. The Core Principles set requirements regarding food advertising to children.

CFBAI participants voluntarily agree to limit their child-directed advertising to only foods and beverages that meet CFBAI's Uniform Nutrition Criteria, which sets limits on calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. Under CFBAI's Elementary School Commitment, participants agree not to advertise their foods and beverages to children in elementary schools, even if those foods meet CFBAI's Uniform Nutrition Criteria.

The 6th Edition of the Core Principles takes effect on January 1, 2023 and shifts age coverage from under 12 to under 13, bringing the Core Principles in line with the recently revised CARU Guidelines.

CFBAI participants include major brands such as McDonalds, Coca-Cola, and many others, and (as of last week) Hostess Brands, maker of Twinkies and Ding Dongs. Participants that violate their pledge may be expelled from the program, and notice of the expulsion may be sent to the FTC.

