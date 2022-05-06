ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Please join Sheppard Mullin for its Ad Law Symposium which will address many of the top legal issues facing global advertising agencies and in-house advertisers. Each session will be 25 minutes long, so we encourage you to join for the entire program, or for the segments that interest you most.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.