The International Advertising Association, in partnership with the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance, is hosting a webinar, "Evolving Regulation of the Use of Consumer Reviews." The webinar will be held on April 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Consumer reviews are an important part of the advertising ecosystem -- and these reviews can be very influential to potential customers when they are making a purchasing decision. Marketers use reviews in advertising, they host reviews on their websites, they encourage consumers to post reviews on other sites, and some even try to prevent customers from posting negative reviews at all. This webinar will explore the current rules around the world regarding soliciting, using, and hosting consumer reviews, and will provide an update about best practices, regulatory enforcement, and litigation.

The webinar will include members of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance from around the world. The speakers will be:

Jose Arochi, Arochi & Lindner (Mexico)

Rachana Bishnoi, Kan & Krishme (India)

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Frankfurt Kurnit (United States)

Baran Guney, Gun + Partners (Turkey)

Daniel Haije, Hoogenraad & Haak (Netherlands)

Justina Zhang, TransAsia Lawyers (China)

We hope you'll join us! No pre-registration is necessary. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube here.

