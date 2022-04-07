SAG-AFTRA and the Joint Policy Committee each have issued identical, terse statements announcing that a tentative agreement has been reached on "successor television and audio commercial contracts." Here is the statement in full:

"Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and The Joint Policy Committee, LLC (JPC) have reached a tentative agreement on terms for successor television and audio commercials contracts, subject to approval by the SAG-AFTRA National Board which will meet on April 9. The specific details will not be released in advance of the board's review."

So ... the advertising industry will have to wait a little longer to learn the details.

"Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet." – Aristotle

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.