ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

If you follow the FTC, you likely saw its widely-covered filing this week alleging that Intuit, the marketer of TurboTax, has deceptively claimed for years that its online tax preparation services are "free," when they're free for only a subset of taxpayers. The FTC's case parallels two class actions already underway; some state AGs are reportedly investigating the company as well.

https://www.adlawaccess.com/2022/03/articles/ftc-to-intuit-free-not-free-for-most-taxpayers/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.