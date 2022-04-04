United States:
FTC To Intuit: "Free" Not "Free" For Most Taxpayers (Podcast)
04 April 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
If you follow the FTC, you likely saw its
widely-covered filing this week alleging that Intuit, the
marketer of TurboTax, has deceptively claimed for years that its
online tax preparation services are "free," when
they're free for only a subset of taxpayers. The FTC's case
parallels two class actions already underway; some state AGs are
reportedly investigating the company as well.
https://www.adlawaccess.com/2022/03/articles/ftc-to-intuit-free-not-free-for-most-taxpayers/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Fareportal To Pay $2.6 Million Over Dark Patterns
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Last week, the New York Attorney General announced that Fareportal had agreed to pay $2.6 million to end an investigation over its use of "dark patterns" to manipulate consumers
Monthly TCPA Digest — March 2022
Mintz
We are pleased to present our latest Monthly TCPA Digest, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
TCPA - Dead Or Alive?
Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff
We are now nearly one year PF—post-Facebook, the seminal decision that effectively shut down the central avenue used by Plaintiffs' lawyers to assert liability under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.