Buy American Final Rule Ups the Domestic Content Ante

Our colleagues have just published an advisory that summarizes recent amendments made by the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Buy American Act requirements. The amendments implement the Biden Administration's Executive Order “Ensuring the Future Is Made in all of America by All of America's Workers.” See the advisory for the full details.

We carefully monitor Made In USA issues at the Federal Trade Commission and maintain a tracker of Made In USA closing letters. If you want to subscribe to Kelley Drye's Made In USA Tracker email marketing@kelleydrye.com. Additional Made In USA information can be found in our Advertising and Privacy Law Resource Center.

