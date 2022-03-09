Worldwide:
Apple Suspends Search Ads In Russia On The App Store
09 March 2022
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Apple announced that it will no longer be
accepting search ads on the App Store in Russia.
In a statement, Apple said, "All Apple Search Ads campaigns
running on the App Store in Russia have been placed on hold, and no
new campaigns will be eligible to run on the App Store in Russia
for the duration of the suspension. For the duration of
Apple's suspension, users in Russia will no longer see ads for
other App Store apps in their search results, and no campaign can
be launched in the Russian App Store."
This follows moves by Google and social media platforms, in response to
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to limit advertising in
Russia.
www.fkks.com
This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We
provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein &
Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not
be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or
omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which
they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent
clients in other jurisdictions.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Worldwide
Ad Law News And Views - February 22
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Welcome to our 2022 inaugural issue of Food and Personal Care Litigation and Regulatory Highlights, where we explore trends and developments from around these industries.
Emerging Issue - Negative Option Marketing
Davis+Gilbert LLP
Negative option offers come in a variety of forms, but generally these offers contain a term or condition under which the seller may interpret a consumer's silence or failure to take affirmative action to reject a good or service ...
Network As A Service Could Deliver Real Value To Enterprises
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
Network as a Service ("NaaS") is an interesting concept. Who wouldn't want to buy network services like a water utility – pay only for what you use? Unfortunately, NaaS often encompasses a wide range of ...
Monthly TCPA Digest — February 2022
Mintz
We are pleased to present our latest Monthly TCPA Digest, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA)