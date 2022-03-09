Apple announced that it will no longer be accepting search ads on the App Store in Russia.

In a statement, Apple said, "All Apple Search Ads campaigns running on the App Store in Russia have been placed on hold, and no new campaigns will be eligible to run on the App Store in Russia for the duration of the suspension. For the duration of Apple's suspension, users in Russia will no longer see ads for other App Store apps in their search results, and no campaign can be launched in the Russian App Store."

This follows moves by Google and social media platforms, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to limit advertising in Russia.

