DATE COMPANY AUTHOR ADDRESSEE/

COPYEE NATURE OF INQUIRY CLOSING REASON

2/25/2022 Euromarket Designs, Inc., d/b/a Crate and

Barrel

(Made in USA)

Julia Solomon

Ensor Staff Attorney



Lashanda Freeman

Federal Trade Investigator

Holly A. Melton, Esq.

Crowell & Moring LLP There were potentially deceptive "Made in USA" claims for a set of drinking glasses we identified as containing significant imported content, as well as more general concerns relating to Crate and Barrel's process for ensuring the accuracy of country-of-origin claims across the Company's website Crate and Barrel has committed to only making U.S.-origin claims if the responsible manufacturer or supplier has signed and submitted appropriate documentation substantiating the claim. Additionally, the Company confirmed it possessed appropriate substantiation for, and acknowledged the need to comply with requirements to disclose, origin on labels and advertising for products covered by the Textile Act and Rules. Finally, in addition to imposing contractual obligations on vendors to update substantiation as circumstances require, the Company committed to prompting vendors to check and re-certify origin claims on a regular basis.

12/15/2021 KLOS Innovations LLC

(Made in USA) Julia Solomon

Ensor Staff Attorney



Lashanda Freeman

Federal Trade Investigator

Mr. Adam Klosowiak

Cofounder and CEO

KLOS Innovations LLC, d/b/a KLOS Guitars Marketing materials may have overstated the extent to which certain guitars are made in the United States. Specifically, while the Company designs and assembles guitars in Provo, Utah, KLOS instruments incorporate significant imported parts. Marketing materials should not convey that products are "all or virtually all" made in the United States unless the Company can substantiate that claim. Accordingly, to avoid deceiving consumers, KLOS implemented a remedial action plan to qualify its claims. This plan included:

(1) updating the Company website and social media accounts, including LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Kickstarter pages; (2) reviewing and updating Facebook and Instagram advertisements; (3) updating Amazon product listings; and (4) training staff.

12/15/2021 Neaties Home LLC

(Made in USA) Julia Solomon

Ensor Staff Attorney



Lashanda Freeman

Federal Trade Investigator

Armen Manasserian, Esq.

Chora Young & Manasserian LLP Marketing materials may have overstated the extent to which Neaties hangers are made in the United States. Specifically, although most Neaties plastic hangers are "all or virtually all" made in the United States, Neaties also offers several lines of imported hangers. Accordingly, product inserts and banners on the Neaties website and Amazon storefront stating "Made in USA" or "American Made" were overly broad. To the extent materials apply to all Company products, Neaties should avoid creating the impression that all its products are "all or virtually all" made in the United States, unless that becomes true. To avoid deceiving consumers, Neaties implemented a remedial action plan. This plan included removing unqualified U.S.-origin claims from the Company website and Amazon storefront, and updating product inserts

12/15/2021 Origin USA, Inc.

(Made in USA) Julia Solomon

Ensor Staff Attorney



Lashanda Freeman

Federal Trade Investigator

Brian D. Keisacker, Esq.

Ulrich, Scarlett, Wickman & Dean, PA Marketing materials may have overstated the extent to which the Company's metal doors and windows are made in the United States. Marketing materials should not convey that products are "all or virtually all" made in the United States unless the Company can substantiate that claim. To avoid deceiving consumers, Origin removed U.S.-origin claims from all marketing materials and notified staff and accredited agents of this change.

11/18/2021 Attic Breeze, LLC

(Made in USA) Julia Solomon

Ensor Staff Attorney



Lashanda Freeman

Federal Trade Investigator

Robert D. Stang, Esq.

Husch Blackwell LLP Marketing materials may have overstated the extent to which certain solar-powered attic fans are made in the United States. Specifically, while the Company employs workers and assembles fans in the United States, the fans incorporate significant imported components. Marketing materials should not convey that products are "all or virtually all" made in the United States unless the Company can substantiate those claims. Accordingly, to avoid deceiving consumers, Attic Breeze implemented a remedial action plan. This plan included: (1) stickering over outdated claims on packaging; (2) ordering new packaging with appropriately qualified claims; (3) updating the company website, social media accounts, and printed marketing materials; and (4) communicating changes to distributors and ensuring distributor marketing materials are updated.

11/18/2021 Designing Fire of South Dakota, Inc., d/b/a

Designing Fire, Inc.

(Made in USA) Julia Solomon

Ensor Staff Attorney



Lashanda Freeman

Federal Trade Investigator

Stacy R. Hegge, Esq.

Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson and Ashmore, LLP Marketing materials may have overstated the extent to which the Company's products are made in the United States. Specifically, although Designing Fire employs workers and performs manufacturing functions in the United States, the Company's Oriflamme Fire Tables incorporate imported tops, and certain accessories and other products are wholly imported. Marketing materials should not convey that products are "all or virtually all" made in the United States unless the Company can substantiate those claims. Accordingly, to avoid deceiving consumers, Designing Fire removed unqualified U.S.-origin claims from all marketing materials, including social media, and required dealers to update marketing materials consistent with this change.

11/18/2021 Vinotemp International

(Made in USA) Julia Solomon

Ensor Staff Attorney



Lashanda Freeman

Federal Trade Investigator

Mr. Alvin Patrick

VP of Operations

Vinotemp International Marketing materials may have overstated the extent to which certain wine coolers and wine cellar cooling units are made in the United States. Specifically, certain marketing materials were not sufficiently clear that they

applied to particular wine cooling and storage products assembled in the USA, and may have suggested to consumers that all Company products underwent significant USA processing. Although Vinotemp assembles certain products in the United States, it also sells a line of wholly

imported products. Marketing materials should not convey that products are "all or virtually all" made in the United States unless the Company can substantiate those claims. Accordingly, to avoid deceiving consumers, Vinotemp removed unqualified U.S.-origin claims from all marketing materials, including social media, required dealers to update marketing materials consistent with this change, and trained all staff.

11/18/2021 Electric Mirror, LLC

(Made in USA) Julia Solomon

Ensor Staff Attorney



Lashanda Freeman

Federal Trade Investigator

Justin O'Neill Kay, Esq.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP Certain marketing materials may have

overstated the extent to which certain LED mirrors and accessories are made in the United

States. Specifically, while the Company employs workers and performs manufacturing

operations in Everett, WA, Electric Mirror products incorporate significant imported

components. Marketing materials should not convey that products are "all or virtually all" made in the United States unless the Company can substantiate those claims. Accordingly, to avoid deceiving consumers, Electric Mirror implemented a remedial action plan. This plan included: (1) updating the company website, social media accounts, and printed marketing materials; (2) implementing processes to ensure U.S.-origin claims are made only after appropriate management review and approval; and (3) communicating changes to dealers, auditing dealer marketing materials, and suspending nonresponsive dealer accounts.