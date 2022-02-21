ARTICLE

In several recent posts and a webinar, we've talked about how the FTC and state AGs are focusing on automatic renewals. A series of new laws and investigations show that this continues to be a hot topic for both lawmakers and regulators. But a new settlement involving Noom's automatic renewal practices for its weight loss program serves as a reminder that class action attorneys are also paying attention and that the costs of getting things wrong can be very high.

