On February 10, the FTC announced that it “will vote” at its February 17 open meeting to issue an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) on “deceptive earnings claims for business ventures, gig or other work opportunities, or educational, coaching or training offerings.” Here's our take on what we can glean from this announcement and what we might expect as the rulemaking process moves forward.

