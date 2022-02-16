UPCOMING EVENTS

When a company uses an influencer or other person to endorse the company's products, it's important that endorsement reflects the endorser's honest opinions, beliefs, or experiences with the products. Of course, in order for that to happen, the endorser must have actually used the products. This week, the Texas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Google alleging that the company engaged people to provide endorsements for its Pixel 4 phone, even though they had never used it.

On Tuesday, Congressional Democrats unveiled a new bill to outlaw a wide swath of targeted advertising. The Banning Surveillance Advertising Act would prohibit ad tech companies from using consumers' personal information to target ads, with limited exceptions. It also would prohibit advertisers from using third party data, or data about a person's membership in a protected class, to target ads. The bill would authorize the FTC, state attorneys general, and private litigants to enforce the law, and the FTC to write rules implementing it.

On January 14, so called Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli was found personally liable for antitrust claims brought by the FTC and 7 State AGs. His company Vyera raised the price of medication Daraprim by 4000% after it purchased the drug. The parasitic brain infection the drug treats is especially deadly and according to doctors could only be treated with Daraprim. Shkreli then worked to prevent manufacturers from successfully competing in the generic drug market.

You've probably seen a lot of privacy forecasts for 2022 during the past few weeks. Here's one that reflects the collective thoughts of our diverse privacy team, which includes former high level officials from the FTC and State AG offices, and practitioners who have been advising clients about privacy for over 30 years.

Consumers across the country have been scrambling to get their hands on convenient and quick at-home Covid tests for weeks as the Omicron variant surge has gripped the country. With President Biden's recent announcement that insurance plans will cover the costs of certain at-home Covid tests that started January 15 and the rollout of hundreds of millions of free tests, this trend is unlikely to wane any time soon. State AGs have taken notice, and we have seen many issue consumer alerts warning consumers about fake tests, illegitimate "popup" Covid test sites, and price gouging.