LATEST UPDATES

In guidance released last week, the New York State Office of the Attorney General urged businesses to incorporate safeguards to detect and prevent credential-stuffing attacks in their data security programs. The guidance stemmed from the AG's finding that 1.1 million customer accounts at "well-known" companies appeared to have been compromised in credential-stuffing attacks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have the best season. In addition to finishing last in the AFC South, drama off the field led to fans staging a "clown out," by wearing rainbow wigs and painted faces to season finale. Faced with the prospect of being associated with the clown out, Roofclaim.com – one of the team's sponsors – filed a lawsuit against the Jaguars, seeking damages, an injunction to stop the team from using its trademarks, and rescission of the sponsorship agreement.

In an unusual warning to companies running Java applications with Log4j in their environments, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently cautioned that it "intends to use its full legal authority to pursue companies that fail to take?reasonable?steps to protect consumer data from exposure?as a result of Log4j[] or similar known vulnerabilities in the future." All companies with consumer information should take heed, assessing information security risks on their systems and devices and implementing policies to guard against foreseeable risks.

Last week, New York lawmakers announced a bill aimed at imposing sustainability reporting requirements on the fashion industry. If passed, the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act would generally require major fashion retailers to map their supply chains, make various disclosures on their websites, and commit to reducing their environmental impact.

State Attorneys General are already off to the races in 2022 – both with a significant number of election campaigns in full swing and an uptick in their consumer protection enforcement efforts. As a result, State AG consumer protection topics will play a big part of 2022. Our Kelley Drye State Attorneys General team will present a webinar on these State AG priorities on January 27. In the meantime, we provide a snapshot of what's to come this year.

We've been hearing a lot lately about the FTC's rulemaking procedures under Section 18 of the FTC Act (also known as "Mag-Moss" rulemaking). Long decried as too burdensome and difficult to use on a regular basis, this tool is now being celebrated for its enormous, untapped potential to establish industry-wide standards and enable the FTC to get monetary relief in its cases, post-AMG. (AMG didn't affect the FTC authority to obtain monetary relief when it's enforcing a rule.)





