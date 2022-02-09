With more than 80 closed cases, 2021 was another unprecedented year at the National Advertising Division and National Advertising Review Board. Proskauer's False Advertising Group closely tracks these decisions from the advertising industry's self-regulation system to stay apprised of the latest developments and trends, and has compiled a guide providing case summaries, with our insights and key takeaways, of key 2021 decisions from the NAD and NARB. This resource, organized by industry, will help advertisers stay up-to-date on current trends, best practices and recent important changes to NAD's procedures.

Proskauer on Advertising Law: Key 2021 Decisions from the NAD and NARB

