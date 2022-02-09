United States:
Key 2021 Decisions From The NAD And NARB
09 February 2022
Proskauer Rose LLP
With more than 80 closed cases, 2021 was another unprecedented
year at the National Advertising Division and National Advertising
Review Board. Proskauer's False Advertising
Group closely tracks these decisions from the advertising
industry's self-regulation system to stay apprised of the
latest developments and trends, and has compiled a guide providing
case summaries, with our insights and key takeaways, of key 2021
decisions from the NAD and NARB. This resource, organized by
industry, will help advertisers stay up-to-date on current trends,
best practices and recent important changes to NAD's
procedures.
Proskauer on Advertising Law: Key 2021 Decisions from the NAD and
NARB
