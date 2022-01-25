United States:
You're Invited: "NFTs, A Global Perspective" (a GALA Webinar)
25 January 2022
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
On February 10, 2022, at 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. EST, the Global
Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) is hosting a virtual event for
the global advertising audience on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), the
latest cryptographic craze.
Join us as I moderate a webinar with lawyers from the United
States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Italy, and Colombia, where
we will discuss challenges, the patchwork of applicable law in each
of the countries important for advertisers to understand, and
practical advice for those looking to advertise and execute
compliant global NFT drops.
To register, click here. We hope
you'll join us!
