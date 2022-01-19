ARTICLE

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have the best season. In addition to finishing last in the AFC South, drama off the field led to fans staging a "clown out," by wearing rainbow wigs and painted faces to season finale. Faced with the prospect of being associated with the clown out, Roofclaim.com – one of the team's sponsors – filed a lawsuit against the Jaguars, seeking damages, an injunction to stop the team from using its trademarks, and rescission of the sponsorship agreement.

