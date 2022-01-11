ARTICLE

United States: Colorado Privacy Bill Becomes Law - How Does It Stack Up Against California And Virginia? (2021 #1) (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

The Colorado Legislature passed the Colorado Privacy Act ("ColoPA"), joining Virginia and California as states with comprehensive privacy legislation. Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed the bill (SB 21-190) into law on July 7, and ColoPA will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

How does the measure stack up against the VCDPA and the CCPA (as amended by CPRA)? The good news is that, in broad terms, ColoPA generally does not impose significant new requirements that aren't addressed under the CCPA or VCDPA, but there are a few distinctions to note..

Blog Post - https://www.adlawaccess.com/2021/06/articles/cpra-update-what-is-a-contractor/

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.