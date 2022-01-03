The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), effective January 1, 2023, adds "contractors" to the list of entities that a business may entrust with customer data. So what is a "contractor?" And how are "contractors" different from other entities described by California privacy law, such as "service providers" or "third parties?"
As it turns out, the answer is surprising. Contractors are nearly identical to service providers, with just two differences: contractors are not data processors; and contractors must make a contractual certification in CCPA contracts. Moreover, contractors are not even new entities, and were already described in existing California privacy law.
See the blog post for summaries mentioned in this podcast
Blog Post - www.adlawaccess.com/2021/06/article...s-a-contractor/
Subscribe to the Ad Law Access Blog - www.adlawaccess.com/subscribe/
Contacts
Alysa Z. Hutnik
ahutnik@kelleydrye.com
(202) 342-8603
Bio - www.kelleydrye.com/Our-People/Alysa-Z-Hutnik
Alexander Schneider
aschneider@kelleydrye.com
(202) 342-8634
Bio - www.kelleydrye.com/Our-People/Alex...der-I-Schneider
Subscribe to the Ad Law Access Blog - www.adlawaccess.com/subscribe/
Advertising and Privacy Law Resource Center - www.kelleydrye.com/Advertising-and...Resource-Center
The Advertising and Marketing and Privacy and Information Security practice groups at Kelley Drye have organized this Advertising and Privacy Law Resource Center to help your company navigate the legal landscape.
Recorded and produced by Jeff Scurry
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.