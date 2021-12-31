ARTICLE

United States: E-Cigarette Retailer To Pay $50 Million To Settle Suit Over Marketing To Teens

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

Looking Back, Looking Forward Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz I love our blog. My colleagues are so smart and entertaining and really keep abreast of developments in the advertising law arena.

Plaintiffs Assert Minors Cannot Give Consent To Automated Calls And Messages Under The TCPA Duane Morris LLP Hall's theory of liability is novel and, consequently, there is little case law to guide businesses dealing with similar situations.

Online Travel Update: Agoda Debuts Additional New Offerings; Booking.com Reins In Suppliers' Promotions; Amex GBT Continues Its Transformation Foster Garvey Despite what the calendar might say, winter has definitely arrived in the Pacific Northwest. This week's Update features a variety of stories, including a story or two on online travel agencies (OTAs)...

Ad Law News And Views - December 4 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP As advertisers wait to see what the FTC will do after sending 700 warning letters related to influencers and incentivized reviews, the NAD has been resolving disputes on similar issues.

Arial Photographer's Copyright Complaint Survives Motion To Dismiss. Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz "Oppenheimer is a professional photographer and, it seems, a professional litigant."