Hosted by Simone Roach

Peloton Interactive sells exercise bikes and treadmills that can stream live and on-demand fitness classes. For a while, the company advertised that its library of classes was "ever-growing." Although that may have been true when the company first made the claim, things changed. In response to a lawsuit related to the music used in some classes, Peloton cut more than half of its content in 2019. Soon after, plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against the company, arguing that the "ever-growing" claim was false.

Blog Post - www.adlawaccess.com/2020/11/article.growing-claims/

Contact

Gonzalo Mon

gmon@kelleydrye.com

(202) 342-8576

Bio - www.kelleydrye.com/Our-People/Gonzalo-E-Mon

Advertising and Privacy Law Resource Center - www.kelleydrye.com/Advertising-and.Resource-Center

The Advertising and Marketing and Privacy and Information Security practice groups at Kelley Drye have organized this Advertising and Privacy Law Resource Center to help your company navigate the legal landscape.

www.kelleydrye.com

Produced and recorded by Jeff Scurry

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.