ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Where to Find More Info on the FTC's Top Rules for 2022

Jessica Rich recently wrote about the FTC's rulemaking plans for 2022. Make sure you read that post for a detailed analysis of what the Commission is planning. As we looked at which of those topics have generated the most interest on Ad Law Access recently, we wanted to point you to where you can find additional information.

The FTC will review its Guides Against Deceptive Pricing and its Guide Concerning Use of the Word “Free” and Similar Representations. Although most of the activity in these areas has taken place at the state level, it will be interesting to see what the FTC adds to the ongoing conversation. (For more coverage on pricing claims see www.adlawaccess.com/articles/pricing-and-timing/)

The FTC will review its Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims. A lot has changed since the Guides were last updated in 2012 and, as we've noted before, the lack of clarity in certain areas is leading to an increase in lawsuits and other challenges. (Click here for more coverage on green marketing see www.adlawaccess.com/articles/green-marketing/)

The FTC is still analyzing and reviewing the public comments it has received as part of its review of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule (or “COPPA”). That hasn't stopped the FTC and other regulators for brining enforcement actions, though. (For more coverage on children's privacy see www.adlawaccess.com/articles/privac…security/coppa/)

The FTC is still analyzing and reviewing the public comments it has received as part of its review of the Endorsement Guides. As we've noted, this has been a hot topic, and the FTC recently sent out 700 warning letters, which could signal upcoming enforcement. (For more coverage on endorsement issues see www.adlawaccess.com/articles/influencers/)

We'll keep you posted, as these develop. In the meantime, rest up over the holidays because 2022 could be a bumpy year.

Blog post - www.adlawaccess.com/2021/12/article…rules-for-2022/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.