LATEST UPDATES
Get these and other stories in real time when you subscribe to
the Ad Law Access blog here or visit the Advertising and Privacy
Law Resource Center here.
Feds + State Attorneys General = A New Enforcement Landscape
The National Association of Attorneys
General just concluded one of its premiere events of the
year, the Capital Forum, in Washington DC. With many Attorneys
General, staff, and members of the private sector in attendance, it
has been an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas and hear from
the AG community about their concerns and priorities. While we will
provide our readers with updates on some of the important topics
discussed this week, we wanted to highlight two substantive
sessions that focused on partnership with federal regulators.
NTIA'S Listening Sessions On Privacy and Civil Rights: What's the Significance?
In case you missed it, last week (on November 30), the National
Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced
that it would convene a series of virtual listening sessions on privacy,
equity, and civil rights. According to NTIA, the sessions
(scheduled for December 14, 15, and 16) will provide data for a
report on "the ways in which commercial data flows of personal
information can lead to disparate impact and outcomes for
marginalized or disadvantaged communities."
New NAD Case Addresses Green Claims in Fashion Industry – Part 2
In a post last week, we looked at NAD's
review of Everlane's green claims relating to the company's
use of recycled plastic in its products and its aspirational goals
to remove virgin plastic from its entire supply chain by 2021. In
this post, we'll look at what NAD had to say about
Everlane's "Safer For The Environment" claim.
TCPA Tracker - November 2021
Produced as a collaborative effort between Kelley Drye practices to
help you stay current on TCPA (and related) matters, case
developments and provide an updated comprehensive summary of TCPA
petitions pending before the FCC.
