The National Association of Attorneys General just concluded one of its premiere events of the year, the Capital Forum, in Washington DC. With many Attorneys General, staff, and members of the private sector in attendance, it has been an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas and hear from the AG community about their concerns and priorities. While we will provide our readers with updates on some of the important topics discussed this week, we wanted to highlight two substantive sessions that focused on partnership with federal regulators.



In case you missed it, last week (on November 30), the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that it would convene a series of virtual listening sessions on privacy, equity, and civil rights. According to NTIA, the sessions (scheduled for December 14, 15, and 16) will provide data for a report on "the ways in which commercial data flows of personal information can lead to disparate impact and outcomes for marginalized or disadvantaged communities."



In a post last week, we looked at NAD's review of Everlane's green claims relating to the company's use of recycled plastic in its products and its aspirational goals to remove virgin plastic from its entire supply chain by 2021. In this post, we'll look at what NAD had to say about Everlane's "Safer For The Environment" claim.



Produced as a collaborative effort between Kelley Drye practices to help you stay current on TCPA (and related) matters, case developments and provide an updated comprehensive summary of TCPA petitions pending before the FCC.





